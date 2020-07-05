15467 Appaloosa Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

A Frisco Country Charmer, located in the desirable neighborhood of Frisco Heights! This 3 bed, 2 full bath, 2 half baths, 2 story home boasts 2,500+ sqft. Includes open kitchen to living room, separate dining areas, closed door office and an upstairs media room. Large kitchen with an abundance of cabinet space. Swing drive way, garage door parking and lots of storage space. BBQ on the back patio and enjoy the large fenced yard. Separate storage unit in backyard. Pets allowed on case-by-case basis.