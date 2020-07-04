14718 Seedling Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Stunning and immaculately kept 4 bedroom 3.5 bath PLUS study home in the 5 star neighborhood of Hunters Creek! Some of the upgrades include granite countertops, crown moldings, wood floors, oversized laundry with sink and cabinets, wrought iron staircase, designer landscaping in front and in back of the home, and much more! The backyard features a private covered patio with no neighbors in the back. This community boasts miles of scenic trails & lush, mature landscaping. Soak up the sun at one of the community pools, lazy river, or let the kids enjoy the splash park & playground which is just around the corner! Walking distance to 3 of Frisco's best schools. See this home today...it won't last!