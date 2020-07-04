All apartments in Frisco
Last updated January 5 2020 at 1:27 PM

14718 Seedling Drive

14718 Seedling Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14718 Seedling Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Stunning and immaculately kept 4 bedroom 3.5 bath PLUS study home in the 5 star neighborhood of Hunters Creek! Some of the upgrades include granite countertops, crown moldings, wood floors, oversized laundry with sink and cabinets, wrought iron staircase, designer landscaping in front and in back of the home, and much more! The backyard features a private covered patio with no neighbors in the back. This community boasts miles of scenic trails & lush, mature landscaping. Soak up the sun at one of the community pools, lazy river, or let the kids enjoy the splash park & playground which is just around the corner! Walking distance to 3 of Frisco's best schools. See this home today...it won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14718 Seedling Drive have any available units?
14718 Seedling Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 14718 Seedling Drive have?
Some of 14718 Seedling Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14718 Seedling Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14718 Seedling Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14718 Seedling Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14718 Seedling Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 14718 Seedling Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14718 Seedling Drive offers parking.
Does 14718 Seedling Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14718 Seedling Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14718 Seedling Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14718 Seedling Drive has a pool.
Does 14718 Seedling Drive have accessible units?
No, 14718 Seedling Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14718 Seedling Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14718 Seedling Drive has units with dishwashers.

