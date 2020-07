Amenities

Beautiful Frisco home, with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, granite kitchen and gas cooktop. Lawn service included in monthly rent. Move in ready, with plenty of space for any family. The kitchen refrigerator, washer, dryer and refrigerator will stay if needed. A great front porch to enjoy morning coffee, and an easy walk to the community pool, parks, and Frisco schools.