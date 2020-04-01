All apartments in Frisco
13294 Courtney Drive

Location

13294 Courtney Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home for lease in Frisco's beautiful Christie Ranch neighborhood! Spacious floorplan throughout the house boasts stunning wood floors and ceramic tile in the 1st floor, with carpet in the 2nd floor. Kitchen includes granite countertops, designer backsplash, and gas stove! Master bedroom located on the 1st floor, next to study or office room. Huge game room upstairs with lots of natural lighting and high ceilings. Corner lot includes larger backyard. Zoned to highly-rated Frisco ISD schools, located near elementary, middle, and high school. Enjoy easy access to Dallas North Tollway, HWY 121, and HWY 380. Frisco living at its BEST!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13294 Courtney Drive have any available units?
13294 Courtney Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13294 Courtney Drive have?
Some of 13294 Courtney Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13294 Courtney Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13294 Courtney Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13294 Courtney Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13294 Courtney Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13294 Courtney Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13294 Courtney Drive offers parking.
Does 13294 Courtney Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13294 Courtney Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13294 Courtney Drive have a pool?
No, 13294 Courtney Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13294 Courtney Drive have accessible units?
No, 13294 Courtney Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13294 Courtney Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13294 Courtney Drive has units with dishwashers.

