13294 Courtney Drive

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home for lease in Frisco's beautiful Christie Ranch neighborhood! Spacious floorplan throughout the house boasts stunning wood floors and ceramic tile in the 1st floor, with carpet in the 2nd floor. Kitchen includes granite countertops, designer backsplash, and gas stove! Master bedroom located on the 1st floor, next to study or office room. Huge game room upstairs with lots of natural lighting and high ceilings. Corner lot includes larger backyard. Zoned to highly-rated Frisco ISD schools, located near elementary, middle, and high school. Enjoy easy access to Dallas North Tollway, HWY 121, and HWY 380. Frisco living at its BEST!!!