12678 Loxley Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

For Sale, Lease to own or Lease!This isn't your average floor plan: Mother-in-law apartment with seperate Kitchen! Custom Darling home with all 4 bedrooms downstairs PLUS the MIL suite with bedroom, bathroom, study, living room, kitchen and separate HVAC unit. The main part of the home has a beautiful kitchen with SS appliances, huge island, split bedrooms, extensive hardwood floors, brick wood burning fireplace, 8 ft doors, 11ft ceilings. Study, media room and half bathroom upstairs. Darling energy efficient. Natural Gas bib on patio. Roof and carpet replaced November Nov 17 . This 1.5 story dream home backs to trees in the Master Planned Community of Dominion at Panther Creek with lots of amenities.Frisco ISD