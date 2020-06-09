12497 Olton Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit game room media room

Upgraded,Beautiful and Stylish! There really aren't enough adjectives to describe this home situated on a corner lot in Panther Creek. Major modern updates throughout. Hardwood floors, Granite, Fresh paint both interior and exterior, updated fixtures, newer appliances, outdoor living area, covered patio, fire pit and cedar board on board fence. The floor plan is very open and welcoming. The master bedroom and bathroom are absolutely beautiful. The redesigned modern bathroom has a huge 9 x 9 walk-in closet. Upstairs there's plenty of room with three large bedrooms, two bathrooms, a game room and media room. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included.