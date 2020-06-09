All apartments in Frisco
12497 Olton Drive

Location

12497 Olton Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
media room
Upgraded,Beautiful and Stylish! There really aren't enough adjectives to describe this home situated on a corner lot in Panther Creek. Major modern updates throughout. Hardwood floors, Granite, Fresh paint both interior and exterior, updated fixtures, newer appliances, outdoor living area, covered patio, fire pit and cedar board on board fence. The floor plan is very open and welcoming. The master bedroom and bathroom are absolutely beautiful. The redesigned modern bathroom has a huge 9 x 9 walk-in closet. Upstairs there's plenty of room with three large bedrooms, two bathrooms, a game room and media room. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12497 Olton Drive have any available units?
12497 Olton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12497 Olton Drive have?
Some of 12497 Olton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12497 Olton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12497 Olton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12497 Olton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12497 Olton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12497 Olton Drive offer parking?
No, 12497 Olton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12497 Olton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12497 Olton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12497 Olton Drive have a pool?
No, 12497 Olton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12497 Olton Drive have accessible units?
No, 12497 Olton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12497 Olton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12497 Olton Drive has units with dishwashers.

