All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 12331 Haskell St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12331 Haskell St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12331 Haskell St

12331 Haskell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12331 Haskell Street, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open living concept and fresh modern feel. Neutral colors and tons of windows allowing for natural light. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite counter tops, oversized island, subway tile back-splash and stainless steel appliances. Huge livingroom with soaring ceilings, Juliet Balcony, and gorgeous gas fireplace. 2 bedrooms downstairs, and 3 bedrooms up. Spacious game-room on second floor, 2 covered porches and large backyard. Brand new and never lived in. A must see! Pets case by case. 200.00 Administrative fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12331 Haskell St have any available units?
12331 Haskell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12331 Haskell St have?
Some of 12331 Haskell St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12331 Haskell St currently offering any rent specials?
12331 Haskell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12331 Haskell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12331 Haskell St is pet friendly.
Does 12331 Haskell St offer parking?
No, 12331 Haskell St does not offer parking.
Does 12331 Haskell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12331 Haskell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12331 Haskell St have a pool?
No, 12331 Haskell St does not have a pool.
Does 12331 Haskell St have accessible units?
No, 12331 Haskell St does not have accessible units.
Does 12331 Haskell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12331 Haskell St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District