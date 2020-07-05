12331 Haskell St

Amenities
Open living concept and fresh modern feel. Neutral colors and tons of windows allowing for natural light. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite counter tops, oversized island, subway tile back-splash and stainless steel appliances. Huge livingroom with soaring ceilings, Juliet Balcony, and gorgeous gas fireplace. 2 bedrooms downstairs, and 3 bedrooms up. Spacious game-room on second floor, 2 covered porches and large backyard. Brand new and never lived in. A must see! Pets case by case. 200.00 Administrative fee.