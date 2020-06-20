All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

11877 Del Rio

11877 Del Rio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11877 Del Rio Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great Home in Frisco - Beautifully updated home with new plank flooring, fresh paint through out. Located in a great school district. A must see! Book your showing today!

We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.

(RLNE5173758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11877 Del Rio have any available units?
11877 Del Rio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 11877 Del Rio currently offering any rent specials?
11877 Del Rio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11877 Del Rio pet-friendly?
No, 11877 Del Rio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11877 Del Rio offer parking?
No, 11877 Del Rio does not offer parking.
Does 11877 Del Rio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11877 Del Rio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11877 Del Rio have a pool?
No, 11877 Del Rio does not have a pool.
Does 11877 Del Rio have accessible units?
No, 11877 Del Rio does not have accessible units.
Does 11877 Del Rio have units with dishwashers?
No, 11877 Del Rio does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11877 Del Rio have units with air conditioning?
No, 11877 Del Rio does not have units with air conditioning.

