11812 Canoe Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

#GORGEOUS!. Immaculate and move in ready. This beautiful home has many updates including kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, almost NEW 42 inch custom cabinets, appliances, master shower, windows, roof, AC, and exterior paint. Family room features oversized tile, wood burning fireplace and a wall of windows overlooking pretty backyard with pavestone patio and garden already in bloom. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. The next chapter of your life starts here! The home is available for lease on June1st. Is tenant occupied.- Showings are allowed on May 23 and May 30 from 12:00pm to 4:00 PM. Tenant as a compromised inmune system.