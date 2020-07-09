All apartments in Frisco
11812 Canoe Road
11812 Canoe Road

11812 Canoe Road · No Longer Available
Location

11812 Canoe Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
#GORGEOUS!. Immaculate and move in ready. This beautiful home has many updates including kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, almost NEW 42 inch custom cabinets, appliances, master shower, windows, roof, AC, and exterior paint. Family room features oversized tile, wood burning fireplace and a wall of windows overlooking pretty backyard with pavestone patio and garden already in bloom. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. The next chapter of your life starts here! The home is available for lease on June1st. Is tenant occupied.- Showings are allowed on May 23 and May 30 from 12:00pm to 4:00 PM. Tenant as a compromised inmune system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11812 Canoe Road have any available units?
11812 Canoe Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11812 Canoe Road have?
Some of 11812 Canoe Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11812 Canoe Road currently offering any rent specials?
11812 Canoe Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11812 Canoe Road pet-friendly?
No, 11812 Canoe Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11812 Canoe Road offer parking?
Yes, 11812 Canoe Road offers parking.
Does 11812 Canoe Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11812 Canoe Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11812 Canoe Road have a pool?
No, 11812 Canoe Road does not have a pool.
Does 11812 Canoe Road have accessible units?
No, 11812 Canoe Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11812 Canoe Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11812 Canoe Road does not have units with dishwashers.

