11701 Cape Cod Springs Dr, Frisco, TX 75034 Frisco Lakes - Del Webb Retirement Community
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Beautiful home in Frisco that just was built in 2013. This home has tons of upgrades. The fireplace is gorgeous stone . The counter tops & appliances have been upgraded also. There is a nice backyard which is fenced.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11701 Cape Cod Springs Drive have any available units?
11701 Cape Cod Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11701 Cape Cod Springs Drive have?
Some of 11701 Cape Cod Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11701 Cape Cod Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11701 Cape Cod Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.