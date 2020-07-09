11557 Jasper Drive

Home in perfect condition in the highly sought after Panther Creek Estates! All 4 bedrooms are downstairs with a large game room with a full bathroom upstairs. Private study with french doors downstairs. Stainless Steel appliances with granite counter top in the kitchen. Replaced all the common area carpet with handscraped real hardwood on the first floor!! Open floor plan with Kitchen bar area overlooking living room with vaulted ceiling and a fireplace. Do not miss out!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
