11557 Jasper Drive
11557 Jasper Drive

11557 Jasper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11557 Jasper Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Home in perfect condition in the highly sought after Panther Creek Estates! All 4 bedrooms are downstairs with a large game room with a full bathroom upstairs. Private study with french doors downstairs. Stainless Steel appliances with granite counter top in the kitchen. Replaced all the common area carpet with handscraped real hardwood on the first floor!! Open floor plan with Kitchen bar area overlooking living room with vaulted ceiling and a fireplace. Do not miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11557 Jasper Drive have any available units?
11557 Jasper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11557 Jasper Drive have?
Some of 11557 Jasper Drive's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11557 Jasper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11557 Jasper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11557 Jasper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11557 Jasper Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11557 Jasper Drive offer parking?
No, 11557 Jasper Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11557 Jasper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11557 Jasper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11557 Jasper Drive have a pool?
No, 11557 Jasper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11557 Jasper Drive have accessible units?
No, 11557 Jasper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11557 Jasper Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11557 Jasper Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

