11430 Pagewynne Dr

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 bedroom with study in Frisco! - Property Id: 93505



For rent! Available immediately! 4 bedroom home plus a study! Study could be a 5th bedroom...recently updated! Carpet is only 2 years old as well as hardwoods, interior paint, and tile in both showers...granite counters, Frisco schools! Located near Gunstream Elementary! Community pool and playground included with rent! $1950 a month, $2100 deposit required, pets on case by case basis and will require a non refundable pet deposit...very clean home! Owner runs a cleaning business so will have a full deep clean upon move out! Call today for a showing! 337-591-4294...12 month lease required

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93505

Property Id 93505



(RLNE4613179)