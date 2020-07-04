11430 Pagewynne Dr

Amenities
4 bedroom with study in Frisco! - Property Id: 93505
For rent! Available immediately! 4 bedroom home plus a study! Study could be a 5th bedroom...recently updated! Carpet is only 2 years old as well as hardwoods, interior paint, and tile in both showers...granite counters, Frisco schools! Located near Gunstream Elementary! Community pool and playground included with rent! $1950 a month, $2100 deposit required, pets on case by case basis and will require a non refundable pet deposit...very clean home! Owner runs a cleaning business so will have a full deep clean upon move out! Call today for a showing! 337-591-4294...12 month lease required
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93505
Property Id 93505
(RLNE4613179)