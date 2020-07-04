All apartments in Frisco
11430 Pagewynne Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11430 Pagewynne Dr

11430 Pagewynne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11430 Pagewynne Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom with study in Frisco! - Property Id: 93505

For rent! Available immediately! 4 bedroom home plus a study! Study could be a 5th bedroom...recently updated! Carpet is only 2 years old as well as hardwoods, interior paint, and tile in both showers...granite counters, Frisco schools! Located near Gunstream Elementary! Community pool and playground included with rent! $1950 a month, $2100 deposit required, pets on case by case basis and will require a non refundable pet deposit...very clean home! Owner runs a cleaning business so will have a full deep clean upon move out! Call today for a showing! 337-591-4294...12 month lease required
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93505
Property Id 93505

(RLNE4613179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

