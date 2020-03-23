11403 Jereme Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Ready for immediately move in! This 3 bedroll 2 full bath home features vaulted ceilings through out home, large kitchen with tons of counter top space along with island & cabinets, walk in pantry, full washer & dryer room with sink, living room has gas fireplace, large master with walk in closet, master bath has dual sink with garden tub & separate shower, oversize second bedroom with 2 closets, gazebo provides addition shade in backyard and vegetable garden in side yard. Conveniently located close to 121, shopping, schools, parks, White Rock Creek, plantation Golf Club, Baylor Medical Center, Preston Ridge Community College and much more... $60 application fee per adult.