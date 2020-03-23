All apartments in Frisco
Last updated July 7 2019 at 1:41 PM

11403 Jereme Trail

11403 Jereme Trail · No Longer Available
Location

11403 Jereme Trail, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Ready for immediately move in! This 3 bedroll 2 full bath home features vaulted ceilings through out home, large kitchen with tons of counter top space along with island & cabinets, walk in pantry, full washer & dryer room with sink, living room has gas fireplace, large master with walk in closet, master bath has dual sink with garden tub & separate shower, oversize second bedroom with 2 closets, gazebo provides addition shade in backyard and vegetable garden in side yard. Conveniently located close to 121, shopping, schools, parks, White Rock Creek, plantation Golf Club, Baylor Medical Center, Preston Ridge Community College and much more... $60 application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11403 Jereme Trail have any available units?
11403 Jereme Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11403 Jereme Trail have?
Some of 11403 Jereme Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11403 Jereme Trail currently offering any rent specials?
11403 Jereme Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11403 Jereme Trail pet-friendly?
No, 11403 Jereme Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11403 Jereme Trail offer parking?
Yes, 11403 Jereme Trail offers parking.
Does 11403 Jereme Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11403 Jereme Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11403 Jereme Trail have a pool?
No, 11403 Jereme Trail does not have a pool.
Does 11403 Jereme Trail have accessible units?
No, 11403 Jereme Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 11403 Jereme Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11403 Jereme Trail has units with dishwashers.

