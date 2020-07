Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Open and bright floorplan on a large lot in Frisco close to Hwy 121 and the Dallas Tollway! Updated 4 bedroom 2 bath. Granite with under mounted sink, appliances recently replaced, stone backsplash, wood laminate floors, ceramic tile, updated master bath. Well maintained and in great shape. Ceiling fans, breakfast bar. Neutral colors. Frisco ISD. New carpet to be installed in the bedrooms.