11248 Chaucer Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace game room

Absolutely gorgeous home located at great location in Frisco. 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Spacious Family Room with See through fireplace, Extra large game room up. Luxurious Master Suite with jetted tub, double vanity, separate shower. Beautiful Kitchen with 42 inches cabinets, neutral tile, stainless steel sink, black appliances, breakfast bar and pantry, Formal Dining Room plus Breakfast Area with window seats, Lots of ceiling fans and double pane windows for energy efficiency. New carpet and hard floor. Owner paid HOA includes Front yard maintenance.