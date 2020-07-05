11245 Tenison Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

This coveted neighborhood in FRISCO FAIRWAYS welcomes you home with a warm, spacious layout. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home offers plenty of room with lots of natural light. The kitchen has many upgraded features including granite counters, tiled back splash and flooring which all opens to the living room. A study with french doors, plantation shutters, game room and fireplace all add to the character and enjoyment of this home. You'll find all 4 spacious bedrooms on the second floor and the master bdrm with an en suite. Additionally, there is a covered patio in the backyard with an extended drive for an extra car, boat or RV.



Frisco ISD - TOP RATED WAKELAND HIGH SCHOOl