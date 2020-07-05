All apartments in Frisco
11245 Tenison Lane

Location

11245 Tenison Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
This coveted neighborhood in FRISCO FAIRWAYS welcomes you home with a warm, spacious layout. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home offers plenty of room with lots of natural light. The kitchen has many upgraded features including granite counters, tiled back splash and flooring which all opens to the living room. A study with french doors, plantation shutters, game room and fireplace all add to the character and enjoyment of this home. You'll find all 4 spacious bedrooms on the second floor and the master bdrm with an en suite. Additionally, there is a covered patio in the backyard with an extended drive for an extra car, boat or RV.

Frisco ISD - TOP RATED WAKELAND HIGH SCHOOl

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11245 Tenison Lane have any available units?
11245 Tenison Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11245 Tenison Lane have?
Some of 11245 Tenison Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11245 Tenison Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11245 Tenison Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11245 Tenison Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11245 Tenison Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11245 Tenison Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11245 Tenison Lane offers parking.
Does 11245 Tenison Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11245 Tenison Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11245 Tenison Lane have a pool?
No, 11245 Tenison Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11245 Tenison Lane have accessible units?
No, 11245 Tenison Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11245 Tenison Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11245 Tenison Lane has units with dishwashers.

