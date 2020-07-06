All apartments in Frisco
10709 Jackson Lane
10709 Jackson Lane

10709 Jackson Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10709 Jackson Lane, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
nice updated 3 beds 2 baths house in prime location. lots of natural light throughout the home. kitchen features SS appliances and granite counter. master has separated his and her walk in closet. come to check this one out before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10709 Jackson Lane have any available units?
10709 Jackson Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10709 Jackson Lane have?
Some of 10709 Jackson Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10709 Jackson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10709 Jackson Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10709 Jackson Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10709 Jackson Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10709 Jackson Lane offer parking?
No, 10709 Jackson Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10709 Jackson Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10709 Jackson Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10709 Jackson Lane have a pool?
No, 10709 Jackson Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10709 Jackson Lane have accessible units?
No, 10709 Jackson Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10709 Jackson Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10709 Jackson Lane has units with dishwashers.

