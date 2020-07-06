10709 Jackson Lane, Frisco, TX 75035 Plantation Resort
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
nice updated 3 beds 2 baths house in prime location. lots of natural light throughout the home. kitchen features SS appliances and granite counter. master has separated his and her walk in closet. come to check this one out before it is gone!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 10709 Jackson Lane have any available units?
10709 Jackson Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10709 Jackson Lane have?
Some of 10709 Jackson Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10709 Jackson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10709 Jackson Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.