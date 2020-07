Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Open floor plan. Huge master with walk in closet and fireplace. All bedrooms nice size. Huge game room, work out area, guest or mothers quarters on first floor with full bath. Excellent family friendly neighborhood. Excellent Frisco ISD schools., new flooring throughout, new carpet and wood look vinyl. several rooms newly painted. Trails and ponds are located in subdivision several parks and pools available.