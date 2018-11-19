10438 Coach House Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous 2 story home for rent in Frisco!!! Located in the 5 stars community of Dominion at Panther Creek. From the moment you walk into this home you will be impressed! Huge living room and Master bedroom downstairs as well as 4 bedrooms upstairs. Kitchen features granite countertop, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances and great breakfast area. Office room with views to front can be turned into an extra living space. A close walk to the community pool, parks and trail for your family to enjoy in this award-winning family friendly neighborhood.