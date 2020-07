Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

No carpet- hardwoods and ceramic tile throughout. Large open living area with fireplace and is open to the kitchen and dining. Large master with oversized bathroom featuring seperate tub and shower and double sinks. Office or study just off entry which could be used as an additional bedroom. Two car attached garage and large landscaped and fenced backyard. Close to schools, parks, etc.