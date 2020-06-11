All apartments in Frisco
10162 Boyton Canyon Road
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:46 PM

10162 Boyton Canyon Road

10162 Boyton Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

10162 Boyton Canyon Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with hardwood floors throughout and tile in the wet areas. Open layout with upgraded lighting, plantation shutters, secluded mater bedroom with large master bath and designer paint colors. The kitchen features granite countertops, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances- refrigerator included! Low maintenance backyard is nicely landscaped with plenty of room to entertain on the patio. Gorgeous drive up appeal, this one won't last long! Great location that is close to all the shopping, dining and entertaining Frisco has to offer. Pets allowed on case by case basis. Application fee of $40 for all applicants over the age of 18. Ready for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10162 Boyton Canyon Road have any available units?
10162 Boyton Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10162 Boyton Canyon Road have?
Some of 10162 Boyton Canyon Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10162 Boyton Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
10162 Boyton Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10162 Boyton Canyon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10162 Boyton Canyon Road is pet friendly.
Does 10162 Boyton Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 10162 Boyton Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 10162 Boyton Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10162 Boyton Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10162 Boyton Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 10162 Boyton Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 10162 Boyton Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 10162 Boyton Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10162 Boyton Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10162 Boyton Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.

