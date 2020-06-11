10162 Boyton Canyon Road

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with hardwood floors throughout and tile in the wet areas. Open layout with upgraded lighting, plantation shutters, secluded mater bedroom with large master bath and designer paint colors. The kitchen features granite countertops, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances- refrigerator included! Low maintenance backyard is nicely landscaped with plenty of room to entertain on the patio. Gorgeous drive up appeal, this one won't last long! Great location that is close to all the shopping, dining and entertaining Frisco has to offer. Pets allowed on case by case basis. Application fee of $40 for all applicants over the age of 18. Ready for immediate occupancy.