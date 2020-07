Amenities

Gorgeous, fully renovated home ready to move in. Luxury vinyl plank and new carpet throughout. New stainless steel appliances, solid surface quartz counter tops in the kitchen as well as bathrooms. Refrigerator included! Designer touches throughout. Huge living areas - all three of them. Master suite on the first floor, other large bedrooms upstairs. Back yard backs up to a large open field, no neighbors behind you. This one will not last long at this price.