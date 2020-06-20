All apartments in Frisco
Last updated November 14 2019 at 8:43 AM

10101 Concord

10101 Concord Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10101 Concord Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
game room
Charming home with tasteful updates in the middle of booming Frisco! Upon entering you'll fall in love with the spacious living room and vaulted ceilings. Abundant natural light makes you feel right at home. Counters have been nicely updated with granite. The master suite is spacious and boasts frameless walk in shower and soaking tub. You will have not just one but TWO living spaces with a full game room upstairs with split second and third bedrooms. HVAC was replaced in 2018. All this with Frisco schools and amenities. Come fall in love!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10101 Concord have any available units?
10101 Concord doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10101 Concord have?
Some of 10101 Concord's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10101 Concord currently offering any rent specials?
10101 Concord is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10101 Concord pet-friendly?
No, 10101 Concord is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10101 Concord offer parking?
No, 10101 Concord does not offer parking.
Does 10101 Concord have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10101 Concord does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10101 Concord have a pool?
No, 10101 Concord does not have a pool.
Does 10101 Concord have accessible units?
No, 10101 Concord does not have accessible units.
Does 10101 Concord have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10101 Concord has units with dishwashers.

