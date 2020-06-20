10101 Concord

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace game room

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room

Charming home with tasteful updates in the middle of booming Frisco! Upon entering you'll fall in love with the spacious living room and vaulted ceilings. Abundant natural light makes you feel right at home. Counters have been nicely updated with granite. The master suite is spacious and boasts frameless walk in shower and soaking tub. You will have not just one but TWO living spaces with a full game room upstairs with split second and third bedrooms. HVAC was replaced in 2018. All this with Frisco schools and amenities. Come fall in love!