10055 Cross Bend Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Highland built home, situated on a cul-de-sac street in the middle of desirable The Trails of West Frisco subdivision. Walk to Frisco's Fisher Elementary school. Huge Front yard for the kids to play. Many upgrades including hardwood flooring, black quartz kitchen countertops, fresh paint, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, Refrigerator will stay. Beautiful covered back patio, to enjoy those Texas sunsets.

12th grade is zoned for Reedy High School for the 2018-2019 school year. Please visit the Frisco ISD to confirm all school zones. Recently Updated AC unit.

Only Available for Lease through Home Partners of America.