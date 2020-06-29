10028 Promontory Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room media room

Fabulous location next to Tuscany Meadows Park. Brand new carpets and paint. 5 bedroom with game room, balcony, covered patio. 5th bedroom could be media room. Formals split at entry, kitchen has large island and open to the kitchen. Charming garden window over the sink, window seat in breakfast. Large patio with custom cedar cover, stairs to the balcony off of upstairs game room. Large master suite located on the main level to the back of the home. Good storage throughout. Nice size backyard, board on board fence. Cedar covered garage door. Enjoy the convenient location in Frisco, to schools, roads, and shopping.