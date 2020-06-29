All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 10028 Promontory Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
10028 Promontory Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10028 Promontory Drive

10028 Promontory Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10028 Promontory Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Fabulous location next to Tuscany Meadows Park. Brand new carpets and paint. 5 bedroom with game room, balcony, covered patio. 5th bedroom could be media room. Formals split at entry, kitchen has large island and open to the kitchen. Charming garden window over the sink, window seat in breakfast. Large patio with custom cedar cover, stairs to the balcony off of upstairs game room. Large master suite located on the main level to the back of the home. Good storage throughout. Nice size backyard, board on board fence. Cedar covered garage door. Enjoy the convenient location in Frisco, to schools, roads, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10028 Promontory Drive have any available units?
10028 Promontory Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10028 Promontory Drive have?
Some of 10028 Promontory Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10028 Promontory Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10028 Promontory Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10028 Promontory Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10028 Promontory Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10028 Promontory Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10028 Promontory Drive offers parking.
Does 10028 Promontory Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10028 Promontory Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10028 Promontory Drive have a pool?
No, 10028 Promontory Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10028 Promontory Drive have accessible units?
No, 10028 Promontory Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10028 Promontory Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10028 Promontory Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District