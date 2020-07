Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool bike storage internet access key fob access valet service cats allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments courtyard e-payments lobby online portal pool table smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Now open ! The Dylan is bringing a legendary attitude to apartment living in Fort Worth, TX. Located along Chisholm Trail Parkway with quick access to I-30 and I-35W, The Dylan offers a cool and convenient Mediterranean-style community within just a short drive from downtown Fort Worth, major employment areas and universities like TCU and the new Tarleton State University. With a mix of beautifully designed apartments, townhomes, high-end amenities, and on-site retail, The Dylan opens up opportunities you won’t find anywhere else. The Dylan offers Studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Fort Worth, TX. located right next to the Chisholm Trail Parkway.