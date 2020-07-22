/
western hills
98 Apartments for rent in Western Hills, Fort Worth, TX
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
13 Units Available
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1299 sqft
Cozy apartments near I-820. Residents get access to a pool, 24-hour gym, billiards table and more. Close to Ridglea Theater for convenient nighttime fun. Near lots of shops and restaurants around Camp Bowie Boulevard.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:13 PM
9 Units Available
Wind Rush
3500 Renzel Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Wind Rush Apartments, nestled in the beautiful city of Fort Worth, Texas. We are conveniently located just off Interstate 280, making any commute a breeze.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
16 Units Available
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
992 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with a French Quarter flair. Wood floors, large closets and fireplaces warm these upscale homes. Enjoy jogging trails, pool, fitness center and relax in the Java Lounge.
Results within 1 mile of Western Hills
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,156
1182 sqft
2900 Broadmoor is a pet friendly community that offers new one, two, three, and four bedroom apartment homes! Homes feature bright, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans you will love to call home.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
32 Units Available
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1379 sqft
Welcome to Normandale Place Apartments and Emerald Hills, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! When you reside in our community, you will experience a peaceful, neighborly environment in close proximity to everything you need.
Results within 5 miles of Western Hills
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:39 PM
22 Units Available
Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A recently renovated community with modern light fixtures, faux wood floors and black appliances. On-site pool, hot tub, garage and gym provided. Fireplaces in some homes. Fantastic location near local amenities.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
81 Units Available
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1488 sqft
Aura Benbrook will be a 301-unit, Class A development located in Benbrook, a suburb of Fort Worth, Texas.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
50 Units Available
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,023
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1308 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
35 Units Available
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1018 sqft
A charming apartment community near Fort Worth Water Gardens and 15 minutes from the downtown area. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, and relaxing hot tub. Updated interiors with modern furnishings.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
16 Units Available
Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,052
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1313 sqft
Discover the Olympus Team Ranch apartments in Benbrook, TX. Our community boasts one, two, and three bedroom apartments conveniently located to suit your lifestyle.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
38 Units Available
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$754
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,443
1349 sqft
Cozy apartments near I-820. Homes feature ceiling fans, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Enjoy a fitness center, shuffleboard, billiards table and dog park on-site. Within a short drive of picturesque Lake Worth.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
16 Units Available
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$918
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
974 sqft
Close to the Chisholm Trail Parkway and Overton Ridge Boulevard. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, pool table and coffee bar.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
25 Units Available
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,013
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated near I-30 and Chisholm Trail Parkway. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and landscaped courtyards with outdoor grills.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
26 Units Available
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment community with a laid-back vibe. Community amenities include pool, lazy river, and fire pit. Conveniently located with easy access to Highway 183 and West 7th.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
40 Units Available
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,208
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,060
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1270 sqft
Nestled near the Trinity Trails and retail establishments. Rivervue's luxurious studio units and 1 to 2-bedroom apartments will make city living a breeze, thanks to their patios, hardwood floors, and pet-friendly rules.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
20 Units Available
Village of Hawks Creek
101 N Roaring Springs Rd, Westworth Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$924
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1468 sqft
Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments in Westworth, TX. In-unit features include hardwood floors, air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry, parking and state-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly. Just off Westwood Blvd.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$843
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$992
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally situated for easy access to I-20, I-30 and 183. Contemporary apartment homes with granite countertops, ceiling fans and plank-style flooring. Residents enjoy access to a swimming pool, fitness center, laundry and pet park.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
56 Units Available
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1353 sqft
Community includes two pools, grilling stations, and fitness center. Apartments offer wood-style flooring, glass tile backsplash, and granite counters. Located 5 miles from grocery stores, clothing shopping, and schools. About 1.5 miles from Oakmont Park.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
18 Units Available
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1079 sqft
Located right in the heart of Fort Worth close to I-30 for easy commuting to downtown and nearby medical facilities. Community features billiards, foosball, resort-style pools and unique floor plans.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
14 Units Available
Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The newly renovated apartments in the Heights of Benbrook are the perfect place to call home. You can live an active lifestyle in the lap of luxury, with super-large closets and open floor plans.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
45 Units Available
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
969 sqft
Residents can stay in shape at this community's fitness center and indoor racquetball court. The property's location near I-20 put various shopping and entertainment options nearby. Units feature walk-in closets and updated flooring.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:29 PM
55 Units Available
The George
4900 Gage Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,308
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1149 sqft
The George is perfectly set in Fort Worth, TX, featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes. Residents can enjoy the convenience of direct access to The Riverfront of The Trinity Trails, featuring over 40-miles of trails.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:39 PM
5 Units Available
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$850
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
606 sqft
Welcome to Ridglea Court Apartments! We are an upscale, boutique community of 26 luxury apartment homes. Cutting-edge smart home technology, upscale décor, and beautiful shared-space amenities await you.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:16 PM
37 Units Available
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1256 sqft
The Coventry at Cityview Apartment Homes were developed to provide you with a lifestyle of comfort and urban conveniences. Choose from five spectacular floor plans with most every need foreseen, at your new gated community.
