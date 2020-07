Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage yoga accessible elevator 24hr maintenance business center car charging dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board smoke-free community

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Rustic. Elegant. Naturally relaxed. Elan Crockett Row brings a casual-chic vibe of understated luxury to Fort Worth. Ideally situated across from The Modern Art Museum on University Drive, these studio, one and two bedroom West 7th apartments feel like an upscale boutique hotel with its subtle richness and nuanced sophistication.