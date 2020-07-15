Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly business center carport dog park

Our office is OPEN and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat. *** Welcome to Crestwood Place Apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! Surround by a lush, tree-filled oasis, our community offers residents unique floor plans and high-quality amenities. Come home to a fully-equipped kitchen, spacious living areas, and walk-in closets. With additional community perks like a resident clubhouse, 24-hour maintenance services, and a beautiful courtyard, you'll always find comfort at your fingertips. Best of all, our community is just 10 minutes from Downtown Fort Worth, where you'll find countless dining, shopping, and entertainment options. Have questions? Give us a call today!