All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like Crestwood Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
Crestwood Place
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:34 AM

Crestwood Place

3900 White Settlement Rd · (817) 270-6949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease now and get up to $500 off of your first full month of rent!
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3900 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crestwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 058 · Avail. now

$944

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

Unit 056 · Avail. now

$944

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

Unit 051 · Avail. Aug 8

$944

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 194 · Avail. now

$1,061

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 032 · Avail. now

$1,122

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 099 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crestwood Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
business center
carport
dog park
Our office is OPEN and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat. *** Welcome to Crestwood Place Apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! Surround by a lush, tree-filled oasis, our community offers residents unique floor plans and high-quality amenities. Come home to a fully-equipped kitchen, spacious living areas, and walk-in closets. With additional community perks like a resident clubhouse, 24-hour maintenance services, and a beautiful courtyard, you'll always find comfort at your fingertips. Best of all, our community is just 10 minutes from Downtown Fort Worth, where you'll find countless dining, shopping, and entertainment options. Have questions? Give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; 50lbs. Max Weight
Parking Details: Surface lot: included in lease, Carport: $25/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in select units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crestwood Place have any available units?
Crestwood Place has 8 units available starting at $944 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Crestwood Place have?
Some of Crestwood Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crestwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
Crestwood Place is offering the following rent specials: Lease now and get up to $500 off of your first full month of rent!
Is Crestwood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Crestwood Place is pet friendly.
Does Crestwood Place offer parking?
Yes, Crestwood Place offers parking.
Does Crestwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Crestwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Crestwood Place have a pool?
No, Crestwood Place does not have a pool.
Does Crestwood Place have accessible units?
No, Crestwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does Crestwood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crestwood Place has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Crestwood Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity