Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Bright airy & in great condition with location in highly desired 76244 school district. Beautiful view from the home of small lake that is by the park & community walking trail, open kitchen, all appliances, 3 bedrooms, plus a large game room, lots of cabinets in the kitchen, covered patio, and walk-in closets. Available end of April. Please give 2 hours notice for showings.