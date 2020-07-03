9921 Amaryllis Lane

Amenities

This is a great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home convenienly located in Tiffany Gardens Addition. Upgraded flooring, neutral paint, 2 inch blinds and more.

No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1575.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

Owners prefer no pets but may consider on a case by case with additional deposit and strong application.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.