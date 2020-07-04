9905 Channing Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking

Move in ready. Open floor plan. Spacious 2-story home with 5 bedrooms plus a study and 3 living areas. Master bedroom and Study downstairs. Kitchen has gas cooking and a large island that opens to family room. Gameroom plus 4 bedrooms upstairs. Landlord may consider a total of 2 non-aggressive pets on a case-by-case basis. $50 application fee & separate lease application for each applicant age 18 years and older.