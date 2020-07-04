Move in ready. Open floor plan. Spacious 2-story home with 5 bedrooms plus a study and 3 living areas. Master bedroom and Study downstairs. Kitchen has gas cooking and a large island that opens to family room. Gameroom plus 4 bedrooms upstairs. Landlord may consider a total of 2 non-aggressive pets on a case-by-case basis. $50 application fee & separate lease application for each applicant age 18 years and older.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9905 Channing Road have any available units?
9905 Channing Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9905 Channing Road have?
Some of 9905 Channing Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9905 Channing Road currently offering any rent specials?
9905 Channing Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9905 Channing Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9905 Channing Road is pet friendly.
Does 9905 Channing Road offer parking?
Yes, 9905 Channing Road offers parking.
Does 9905 Channing Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9905 Channing Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9905 Channing Road have a pool?
No, 9905 Channing Road does not have a pool.
Does 9905 Channing Road have accessible units?
No, 9905 Channing Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9905 Channing Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9905 Channing Road has units with dishwashers.
