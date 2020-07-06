9901 Calcite Drive

Amenities

Adorable single story home in quiet neighborhood with lovely brick elevation! Inside you will find a wide open floor plan featuring 3 bedrooms plus study or 4th bedroom, 2 full baths, spacious family room, and 2-car garage! Second living space makes perfect study! Laminate flooring and carpet flow throughout the main living areas of the home. Upgrades include designer paint tones, an abundance of natural lighting, recessed lighting, and MORE! Gourmet kitchen boasts rich wood cabinetry, an electric range, and cozy breakfast nook. Master suite features garden tub, separate shower, and generously-sized walk-in closet. Large backyard terrific for grilling & entertaining! Community Pool & park. Easy access to hwys.