All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9901 Calcite Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9901 Calcite Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9901 Calcite Drive

9901 Calcite Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9901 Calcite Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Adorable single story home in quiet neighborhood with lovely brick elevation! Inside you will find a wide open floor plan featuring 3 bedrooms plus study or 4th bedroom, 2 full baths, spacious family room, and 2-car garage! Second living space makes perfect study! Laminate flooring and carpet flow throughout the main living areas of the home. Upgrades include designer paint tones, an abundance of natural lighting, recessed lighting, and MORE! Gourmet kitchen boasts rich wood cabinetry, an electric range, and cozy breakfast nook. Master suite features garden tub, separate shower, and generously-sized walk-in closet. Large backyard terrific for grilling & entertaining! Community Pool & park. Easy access to hwys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9901 Calcite Drive have any available units?
9901 Calcite Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9901 Calcite Drive have?
Some of 9901 Calcite Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9901 Calcite Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9901 Calcite Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9901 Calcite Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9901 Calcite Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9901 Calcite Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9901 Calcite Drive offers parking.
Does 9901 Calcite Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9901 Calcite Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9901 Calcite Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9901 Calcite Drive has a pool.
Does 9901 Calcite Drive have accessible units?
No, 9901 Calcite Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9901 Calcite Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9901 Calcite Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University