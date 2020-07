Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room media room

Very Beautiful home with 5 Beds and 4 Full baths, Master suite, second bedroom with full bath down, covered patio. Additional formal living with dining room. Plenty of storage in this home. In upstairs game room , media room and additional three bed rooms and two baths. Ready for family lease. Easy access to major high ways 1-35, 287 and SH 170 and lot of shopping , entertainment & restaurants near by.