Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely traditional style 3-2-2 home with a charming front porch. Located near Loop 820, I 30 and I 20 and easy accessible to Weatherford and downtown Fort Worth. Close to hospitals and convenient shopping 2 minutes away. New hot water heater, new refrigerator, new dishwasher. The kitchen and guest bath faucets have been updated and the living area floors have been replaced. Highly sought area because of the schools, the location and neighborhood. Moving in READY!