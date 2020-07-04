All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 5 2020 at 1:04 PM

9729 Burwell Drive

9729 Burwell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9729 Burwell Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location! Just off Heritage Trace & Old Denton, close to shopping & restaurants galore. One story 3 bed, 2 bath, in a fantastic neighborhood. Huge oversized gourmet kitchen with large island and plenty of counter space, adjacent family room, breakfast room, and dining. Large master bedroom with its own additional sitting area-office or even a nursery. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit. $1750 for longer term lease (ending May 31, 2021).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9729 Burwell Drive have any available units?
9729 Burwell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9729 Burwell Drive have?
Some of 9729 Burwell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9729 Burwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9729 Burwell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9729 Burwell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9729 Burwell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9729 Burwell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9729 Burwell Drive offers parking.
Does 9729 Burwell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9729 Burwell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9729 Burwell Drive have a pool?
No, 9729 Burwell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9729 Burwell Drive have accessible units?
No, 9729 Burwell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9729 Burwell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9729 Burwell Drive has units with dishwashers.

