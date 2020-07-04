9729 Burwell Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Location, Location, Location! Just off Heritage Trace & Old Denton, close to shopping & restaurants galore. One story 3 bed, 2 bath, in a fantastic neighborhood. Huge oversized gourmet kitchen with large island and plenty of counter space, adjacent family room, breakfast room, and dining. Large master bedroom with its own additional sitting area-office or even a nursery. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit. $1750 for longer term lease (ending May 31, 2021).