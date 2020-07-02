9725 McFarring

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

Enjoy Heritage Community Living in this lovely 4 bedroom home. Beautiful wood like laminate downstairs and large open concept kitchen and breakfast bar are just the beginning. Adjacent breakfast room is large enough to accommodate a formal seating arrangement if needed. Office or formal dining up front with french doors. Large Master downstairs has great master bath featuring marble vanities, garden tub, sep. shower and walk in closet. Direct vent fireplace in downstairs living area. 3 beds upstairs and full bath plus 2nd living, game room or home office area. Covered front porch and partial covered patio out back. Oversized garage and room for freezer in your laundry room. Hurry to see this one!