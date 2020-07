Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room parking garage

Located in a great neighborhood! Nice 3 bedroom and 2 bath home with split master. Game room area between 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Two living areas, dining and breakfast. Custom wooden cabinets in kitchen that opens to the den. Nice fireplace in the den area. This is a great family home with a 3 car garage.