9505 Cholla Cactus Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking guest suite media room

This is the one! A beautiful custom retreat that has room for everyone and offers an amazing front porch to welcome you home, over-sized rooms, 2 dining areas, gorgeous wood floors, open floor concept, amazing kitchen with bar overhang, granite countertops, double oven, stone fireplace to ceiling, decorative lighting & plumbing fixtures, tall ceilings, huge master closet, 2nd downstairs guest suite, spacious upstairs living area with double french doors, upstairs covered balcony, media room and so much more. Outside you will find a large covered patio that has been extended and a huge backyard perfect for entertaining. This is a MUST SEE, it will not disappoint. Lot's of shopping and restaurants nearby.