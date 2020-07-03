9328 Goldenview Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Heritage Glen
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9328 Goldenview Dr. Available 01/03/19 Super home in Heritage Glen! - Charming 4-2-2 in the highly sought Heritage Glen subdivision! KELLER ISD! Split bedroom floor plan for added privacy. OVERSIZED bedrooms! Carpet only in bedrooms. Stunning faux wood flooring! Warm neutral tones! Wide entry as you walk into the home. Open Concept! Master suite features a garden tub and walk in closet. Private fenced backyard with an open patio perfect for grilling out! Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. Please call or Text James Braddock for details at 817-829-1591
(RLNE3875809)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
