Last updated May 9 2019 at 10:16 AM

9213 Conestoga Drive

Location

9213 Conestoga Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Liberty Crossing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Beautifully crafted 4-2-2 home in the Fort Worth! The exterior offers a good sized front and backyard with both covered sitting areas, plus a included playground. The interior has 3 living areas plus a office space and is great for entertaining all types of people! The interior has new paint throughout. Each room has plenty of space and carpets in all bedrooms. The kitchen has plenty of counter-space and comes with a fridge! Located close to plenty of schools, shopping and parks. Bus can pick up K-12 for schools! Also near 287 and I-35 W.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9213 Conestoga Drive have any available units?
9213 Conestoga Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9213 Conestoga Drive have?
Some of 9213 Conestoga Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9213 Conestoga Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9213 Conestoga Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9213 Conestoga Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9213 Conestoga Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9213 Conestoga Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9213 Conestoga Drive offers parking.
Does 9213 Conestoga Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9213 Conestoga Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9213 Conestoga Drive have a pool?
No, 9213 Conestoga Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9213 Conestoga Drive have accessible units?
No, 9213 Conestoga Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9213 Conestoga Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9213 Conestoga Drive has units with dishwashers.

