9213 Conestoga Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage playground fireplace carpet refrigerator

Beautifully crafted 4-2-2 home in the Fort Worth! The exterior offers a good sized front and backyard with both covered sitting areas, plus a included playground. The interior has 3 living areas plus a office space and is great for entertaining all types of people! The interior has new paint throughout. Each room has plenty of space and carpets in all bedrooms. The kitchen has plenty of counter-space and comes with a fridge! Located close to plenty of schools, shopping and parks. Bus can pick up K-12 for schools! Also near 287 and I-35 W.