9209 Friendswood Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities pool

Beautiful and pristine 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for lease in Summer Creek Ranch addition. This property features an open floor plan with high ceilings, large kitchen, great sized backyard and lots of natural light. Location is a plus as the home is close to shopping, dining and the Chisholm Trail Parkway. It is also within walking distance to local schools. Community features swimming pool and park. All information and measurements deemed reliable. Client and agent to verify all measurements and schools.