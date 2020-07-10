All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9209 Friendswood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9209 Friendswood Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 9:46 PM

9209 Friendswood Drive

9209 Friendswood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9209 Friendswood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Summer Creek Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful and pristine 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for lease in Summer Creek Ranch addition. This property features an open floor plan with high ceilings, large kitchen, great sized backyard and lots of natural light. Location is a plus as the home is close to shopping, dining and the Chisholm Trail Parkway. It is also within walking distance to local schools. Community features swimming pool and park. All information and measurements deemed reliable. Client and agent to verify all measurements and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9209 Friendswood Drive have any available units?
9209 Friendswood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9209 Friendswood Drive have?
Some of 9209 Friendswood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9209 Friendswood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9209 Friendswood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9209 Friendswood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9209 Friendswood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9209 Friendswood Drive offer parking?
No, 9209 Friendswood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9209 Friendswood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9209 Friendswood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9209 Friendswood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9209 Friendswood Drive has a pool.
Does 9209 Friendswood Drive have accessible units?
No, 9209 Friendswood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9209 Friendswood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9209 Friendswood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Alleia Presidio
2028 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University