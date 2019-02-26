9120 Saratoga Road, Fort Worth, TX 76244 The Vineyards At Heritage
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Walking distance to Central High School in Keller ISD. This large move in ready home is perfect for your growing family. New tile flooring installed February this year. Master suit down stairs. 3 large bedrooms upstairs and spacious game room or second living upstairs. Chef like kitchen with granite countertop. Open concept is good for family gatherings.Well maintained large back yard and nice neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9120 Saratoga Road have any available units?
9120 Saratoga Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9120 Saratoga Road have?
Some of 9120 Saratoga Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9120 Saratoga Road currently offering any rent specials?
9120 Saratoga Road is not currently offering any rent specials.