9120 Saratoga Road

Amenities

Walking distance to Central High School in Keller ISD. This large move in ready home is perfect for your growing family. New tile flooring installed February this year. Master suit down stairs. 3 large bedrooms upstairs and spacious game room or second living upstairs. Chef like kitchen with granite countertop. Open concept is good for family gatherings.Well maintained large back yard and nice neighborhood.