Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

912 Mosaic Dr Available 01/06/20 Open Floor plan. SOLAR PANELS! - Updated home with great open floor plan. Renovated kitchen with island, s/s appliances, tile backsplash, and epoxy counters. Back yard is great for entertaining with covered patio, deck, and built in fire pit. Home is on a corner lot. There is a current credit on the electricity of $1200!! This property comes with solar panels so get ready for low to NO electric bills! *HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED* contact our office for information



(RLNE5321570)