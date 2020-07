Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool new construction

Brand NEW LENNAR HOME For Lease. It is an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It has the smart home, including Amazon activation and support. Kitchen has a granite counter top, backslash, a huge island, and stainless steel appliances. It is already has a refrigerator for you to move in. The subdivision has a swimming pool and playground. It is included in the rent. The house located around the shopping center, strip centers. It's easy to access to high way 35w and 287.