Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning two story brick home! Come in and find two bonus rooms, three spacious bedrooms, and two and a half bathrooms! This home provides excessive space and amenities. The kitchen features granite wrap around counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and sufficient storage space! Master en suite bathroom includes dual sinks with separate vanities, a stand up shower and cozy garden tub! Come and tour!