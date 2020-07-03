9109 Horncastle Court

Amenities

dishwasher microwave refrigerator

This 3 bedroom home, located in a cul-de-sac, is move-in ready! Great floor plan, offering nice natural light throughout, vaulted ceilings and large backyard. All common areas and master bedroom are located on the first floor with the guest bedrooms up on the second. Kitchen features a pretty light color scheme attached to the dining room with french doors leading out. This home is located in a great area, just walking distance to Lincolnshire park. Come take a tour today, you won't be disappointed!