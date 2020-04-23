All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

9041 Sun Haven Way

9041 Sun Haven Way · No Longer Available
Location

9041 Sun Haven Way, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Valley Brook

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Desirable location, Highly sought after Keller ISD, well cared for house with great drive up appeal with stone & brick front elevation, open flowing floor plan, split bedroom design, spacious living area with wood laminate floors, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash & floors, built-in microwave, abundance of cabinets and counter space, large master down, garden tub, separate shower, gameroom and secondary bedrooms upstairs, floored attic space, energy efficient radiant barrier in the attic, covered patio, sprinkler system, close to shopping and schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9041 Sun Haven Way have any available units?
9041 Sun Haven Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9041 Sun Haven Way have?
Some of 9041 Sun Haven Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9041 Sun Haven Way currently offering any rent specials?
9041 Sun Haven Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9041 Sun Haven Way pet-friendly?
No, 9041 Sun Haven Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9041 Sun Haven Way offer parking?
Yes, 9041 Sun Haven Way offers parking.
Does 9041 Sun Haven Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9041 Sun Haven Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9041 Sun Haven Way have a pool?
No, 9041 Sun Haven Way does not have a pool.
Does 9041 Sun Haven Way have accessible units?
No, 9041 Sun Haven Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9041 Sun Haven Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9041 Sun Haven Way does not have units with dishwashers.

