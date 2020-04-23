9041 Sun Haven Way

Amenities

Desirable location, Highly sought after Keller ISD, well cared for house with great drive up appeal with stone & brick front elevation, open flowing floor plan, split bedroom design, spacious living area with wood laminate floors, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash & floors, built-in microwave, abundance of cabinets and counter space, large master down, garden tub, separate shower, gameroom and secondary bedrooms upstairs, floored attic space, energy efficient radiant barrier in the attic, covered patio, sprinkler system, close to shopping and schools