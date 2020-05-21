All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 904 Buffalo Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
904 Buffalo Springs Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

904 Buffalo Springs Drive

904 Buffalo Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

904 Buffalo Springs Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This amazing 3 bedroom home features many updates. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The master bathroom has a garden tub and a walk-in closet. The two additional bedrooms are adorable and decorated for kids. The backyard has a patio and a storage building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Buffalo Springs Drive have any available units?
904 Buffalo Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 904 Buffalo Springs Drive have?
Some of 904 Buffalo Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Buffalo Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
904 Buffalo Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Buffalo Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 904 Buffalo Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 904 Buffalo Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 904 Buffalo Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 904 Buffalo Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Buffalo Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Buffalo Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 904 Buffalo Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 904 Buffalo Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 904 Buffalo Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Buffalo Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 Buffalo Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University