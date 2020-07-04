9008 Adler Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

One story 4 Bedroom, 2 bath traditional brick home with open floor plan. Living room and master bedroom has high quality engineered wood flooring. All the bedrooms has carpets and ceiling fans. Spacious eat-in kitchen includes island, SS appliances and abundance of cabinetry. Spacious Master suite features vaulted ceilings and ensuite bathroom with garden tub, standing shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. A private office and separate dining room give additional space and options to this well thought out floor plan. Ready for immediate MOVE IN!!!